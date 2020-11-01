Photo Credit: Eda Schottenstein / Mesorah Publications

Title: Sarah Dreamer

Author: Eda Schottenstein

Illustrator: Lea Kron

Publisher: Mesorah Publications (Artscroll Youth Series)

Picture books for young children can be an art form unto themselves. While lots of people misunderstand picture books as simplistic and childlike, the truth is that anyone who has worked in publishing knows that the very best, most memorable ones are extraordinary feats, encompassing beautiful artwork, innovative and lyrical use of language, and complete narrative arcs and character development within just a few short pages.

But sometimes a picture book manages to be wonderful for entirely other reasons. Sarah Dreamer, by Eda Schottenstein and illustrator Lea Kron, isn’t full of clever wordplay. Its rhyme scheme is a little off, and the illustrations, while colorful and cheery, are pretty standard cartoon fare. But the message! Oh, the message! It will grab you by the heart right away.

Schottenstein tells a beautiful story of a little girl dissatisfied with her life and dreaming of grand adventures, and her mother’s gentle reminders that strength and inspiration don’t have to come from external sources, but can be found through faith, acts of kindness and empathy, and human connection. This is a story of unconditional love and learning to appreciate our own very real strengths. It’s a beautifully empowering message for children that you don’t have to be a superhero or the fastest animal on earth to be special, that we are all exactly who we are supposed to be, and that is more than enough.