Every legislative session, dating back to the First Continental Congress in 1774, has opened up with a prayer. A permanent chaplain position was officially established in 1789, but at the request of members of Congress, local clergy may offer the opening prayer.

Rabbi Levi Slonim is a Binghamton native. He attended the Rabbinical College of Canada and earned his Rabbinic ordination from the Central Rabbinic Court of Chabad of Israel in 2006. His work has taken him across the globe, providing programming in the United States and communities across Europe. He returned to Binghamton in 2008 to join the team at the Chabad Center, established by his parents Rabbi Aaron and Rivkah Slonim in 1985, serving the large demographic of Jewish students at Binghamton University and the local Broome County community as Director of Development.

On July 25, 2024, Rabbi Levi Slonim was the guest Chaplain offering the opening prayer in Congress, the House of Representatives. His invitation was spurred on by freshman Congressman Marcus Molinaro (R – Catskill, Greene County).

Rabbi Levi Slonim’s blessing:

“Master of the Universe. In beseeching You for blessings, we act in kindness and charity. Bless these distinguished Members of Congress, chosen by so many, who fulfill one of the seven Noah high commandments you gave unto humanity; namely to govern by just laws. “In these unprecedented and challenging times for our nation, we recall the timeless words of my revered leader, global spiritual leader and teacher, the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, whose passing 30 years ago we commemorated earlier this month. “He taught: Difference need not lead to division. On the contrary, true unity comes from a synthesis of different, even opposite thrusts. Differences between people are overshadowed by what is common to all of us. We are G-d’s creations. “Merciful father, today we pray for the swift and safe return of the hostages being held in Gaza and an end to all conflict in Israel and throughout the world. Alm-ghty G-d, please bless the Congress so that they foster an environment of love and acceptance, a deeper appreciation that within each individual lies untapped potential. “In the words of Maimonides, each person must see themselves as though the entire world were held in balance and with a single deed they can tip the scales, ushering in the era of redemption as proclaimed by Isaiah when nation shall not lift the sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore. Amen.”

Congressman Molinaro offered brief remarks on the House floor after Rabbi Slonim spoke:

“It is truly an honor to have Levi Slonim as our guest chaplain today. Rabbi Slonim co-directs Chabad downtown in Binghamton, NY, alongside his wife Hadassah. He is also director of development at Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life at Binghamton University. “His faith journey began as a child in Binghamton when his parents, guided by the rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, established a Chabad presence there in 1985. What started in a modest one-bedroom apartment has grown into a thriving hub that welcomes over 1500 students each semester. Rabbi Slonim’s work has also taken him across the globe providing programming in the United States and communities across Europe. Since returning to Binghamton in 2008 he has initiated impactful programming such as the Binghamton JGC, Listen Up Mental Health Fellowship and has led more than 800 students on birthright trips to Israel. “Rabbi Levi Slonim. We welcome you and we thank you for being here today. We thank you for your leadership. We thank you for your strong faith and we thank you for being a light in a sometimes dark world. Your dedication to faith, education and community service is an inspiration to us all. We thank you for joining us this morning and with that I yield back.”

