Photo Credit: Marc Gronich

An Arab Israeli, Miko Peled, spoke at a recent public library meeting in the town of Bethlehem, Albany County, arousing other Israeli attendees who are from Israel to shoot back with words that had the pro-Palestinian crowd jump to their feet with counter-arguments.

Many people were opposed to the event at the Bethlehem Public Library two days before Chanukah, to the point that an emergency library board meeting was held the night before. Approximately 50 members of the Albany-area Jewish community spoke out against Peled’s appearance and requested the event be canceled or postponed until a new policy could be adopted by the library board.

Advertisement





But the library board sanctioned the event by unanimously voting to allow the event to go on as planned the following evening, but was not one of the sponsors. The event was sponsored by several pro-Palestinian groups, including Bethlehem Neighbors for Peace, taking the lead, and the Palestinian Rights Committee, Troy Area Labor Council, Women Against War, and the Tom Paine Chapter of Veterans for Peace.

By voting to allow the speaker to appear, the library assumed liability in case the speaker’s appearance led to violence. Approximately seven Bethlehem police officers provided security inside and outside the building to ensure the safety of the overflow crowd of more than 100 people.

The event was titled “What’s Next for Palestine?” As a concession toward having a peaceful meeting, David Banks, program director for global studies at the University at Albany, interviewed Peled. The first half of the two-hour session focused on Peled answering questions from Banks. During the second part, Banks acted like a Phil Donohue-style talk show host going around the room with a microphone and taking three questions at a time from members of the audience. Twelve 12 questions were posed by the audience.

It didn’t take more than the first ten minutes of the program for Peled to begin his derogatory remarks about Israel, most of them demonstrable lies and inaccuracies. Audience members, some from Israel, were furious and called for the program to be stopped.

Peled’s statements included the following: “Zionists from the very beginning had a problem because they realized that their entire existence had no legitimacy. Their claims that members of the Jewish faith are somehow a nation like other nations, whereas Jews are united as a nation, according to some of the greatest rabbis who have ever lived, that Jews are a nation bound by their common faith, which we know is not true. Then they try to claim that the Bible, the Old Testament, which is a book of faith is a history book, which we know is not true. Finally, they said Palestine is our promised land, which again is not true.”

Some in the audience sat in amazement as he continued his rambling remarks, in which he proffered the usual claims of Israeli “racism, apartheid, violence and supremacy,” as opposed to the “Palestinian side,” which “talks about justice, talks about liberation, talks about freedom, talks about equal rights and talks about the possibility of peace between the Israelis and Palestinians. Do you believe in peace or do you believe in racism? Then own it. It’s a question of values.”

Peled continued his antisemitic, anti-Israel campaign talking about stolen property, including money, beginning in 1948.

He went on to say that Hamas is a resistance organization that responds to oppression and violence, and that Israel declared war on the Palestinian people in 1948.

Eventually, after Peled’s words became incendiary, the library director said, “We’re done. We’re done.”

To this, the crowd chanted, “Let him speak.” Another audience member said, “It’s too late.”

Board member Caroline Brancatella said, “We are not the arbiter of hate speech. There is no legal definition of it. We are a library board who can consider your thoughts and your opinions on that and how that fits into the community once that speech is spoken.

The audience member said, “You were cutting it off; now you’re bowing to them.”

The program then continued for another 20 minutes.