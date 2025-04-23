Photo Credit: Marc Gronich

Democrat Sam Sutton, 69, will square off against Republican/Conservative candidate Carl “Nachman” Caller, 77, for the Senate seat vacated by Simcha Felder, who won a return stint at the New York City Council. Both candidates wear yarmulkes regularly and keep kosher, as Felder did.

Advertisement





When an open seat occurs mid-term, the process is for the governor to call a special election. There is no primary. Instead, party leaders, the county chairman, and district leaders meet to select a candidate from their party to run in the special election to seek to succeed the lawmaker who left office. That’s how Caller and Sutton were chosen.

In this case, the special election will be held Tuesday, May 20. The sprawling district encompasses the neighborhoods of Midwood, Flatbush, Borough Park, Madison, Marine Park, Gerritsen Beach, Gravesend, and Sheepshead Bay.

“As co-leader of the Sephardic Community Federation, I have worked closely with local officials to advocate for our community and secure essential resources,” Sutton told the party’s district leaders. “I believe it’s time for me to contribute directly within government. I am confident that my experience and dedication will allow me to effectively serve as our voice in the state legislature.”

Caller is a real estate and tax attorney with experience in housing, condominium, real estate, not-for-profit and tax matters.

Felder (D – Midwood/Borough Park) was given the rare honor of making a farewell speech to his colleagues on his final day in office, April 9. He is known for speaking few words during legislative sessions. “I’m going to make up for it today, if you don’t mind,” he quipped as he delivered his 13-minute speech.

Felder is beginning his second stint on the New York City Council, where he served for eight years from January 2002 to February 2010. Last month, on March 25, he won the seat with more than 81 percent of the vote. He is succeeding Kalman Yeger, who was elected to the state Assembly upon the retirement of Helene Weinstein.

During his remarks, Felder, 66, offered a hearty thank you to everyone from the Democratic leadership to the custodian who found him sleeping on his office couch one late evening.

“Somebody said to me, will you miss being here? I said absolutely not. I will not miss being here. I will miss the people without exception. I will miss the people, all of whom I spent some time with,” Felder said. “If you haven’t spent some time with me, make an appointment to do so. Without exception, it’s been wonderful working with you.”

Felder had his share of political challenges jockeying between the Republican and Democratic conferences during his 12-plus years in the upper house. During his tenure, the Senate flipped sides, “and somehow Senator Felder has not served one day in the minority in this chamber. It’s a unique distinction,” said Senator Michael Gianaris (D – Astoria, Queens) prior to Felder’s farewell remarks.

“I appreciate that he waited just a few extra months to leave because he served six years with the Republican conference and six years, three months with the Democratic conference. We’ve had him for longer than you have,” Gianaris joked. “We do, on both sides of the aisle, appreciate his service, appreciate his good humor, his kindness and all that he has lent to this body as he embarks on a new chapter.”

Felder was first elected to the state Senate in November 2012, as a Democrat, defeating Republican incumbent David Storobin. Following his election, Felder announced that despite being elected as a Democrat, he intended to caucus with the Republicans. He also stated his willingness to return to the Senate Democratic Conference if doing so would benefit his district.

In the 2016 election, he ran on the Democratic, Republican, and Conservative lines. He also caucused with the breakaway Independent Democratic Conference (IDC), blocking Democrats from gaining the majority in 2018. Felder sought to rejoin the Senate Democratic Conference when the IDC disbanded. In December 2018, the Senate Democratic Conference announced that Felder would not be allowed to rejoin its ranks. (Even without him, the Democrats had 39 Senate seats, seven more than the 32 needed for a majority.) For a time, Felder was a Senator without a conference. Seven months later, in July 2019, after the legislative session ended, he was accepted into the Democratic conference after having voted with the Democrats on multiple pieces of major legislation.

Felder wrapped up his closing speech by remembering his mother who passed away three years ago at age 102. “She used to wake up every morning and pray,” he recalled.

“She very often would spend time talking about the fact that it is critical that if you love someone, to tell them you love them. It’s not enough for that person to know, especially with families and with children growing up…you must remember to tell them. It’s not enough to indicate or do things that show that you love them,” he said, quoting his mother.

Felder’s final words to his colleagues were poignant and nearly brought him to tears. “I want to say to you that I love you all and I hope that G-d gives you what you need.”

All those in the Senate chamber rose to their feet with a standing ovation, from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle as well as Senate employees.

Share this article on WhatsApp: