Photo Credit: Israel-American Council / Daniel Ackerman

Florida Stands With Israel (FSWI) has good news to share: Their specialty license plates, a tangible symbol of Florida’s strong support of Israel, are now on their way.

The auto tag design is the work of Daniel Ackerman. The charming plate features the Florida state flower, the orange blossom, superimposed over the Israeli flag, and includes elements of sand, reminiscent of Florida’s beaches and Israel’s deserts.

The auto tag will soon be on the streets of Florida spreading support and awareness of this important issue throughout the state.

The challenge of having a 3,000-pre-order threshold for the plates’ production was handled by Michael Ackerman, spokesman and marketing director of the FSWI campaign. Upon ratifying the bill for production of the plates, Governor Ron DeSantis stated, “I am committed to deepening the relationship between Florida and Israel and the shared values that unite our communities.”

Plates were shipped out to all tax collector offices in Florida’s 67 counties. They will be further distributed to over 300 Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle (FLHSMV) centers. The plates are anticipated to be listed on the FLHSMV tax collector website starting the first week of March 2025, at which point they will be available for purchase.

Those who have purchased plates can redeem their vouchers at any tax collector office to claim your FSWI specialty license plate once they are available. Those who do not have a voucher can begin the process to acquire a FSWI specialty license plate as soon as they are available.

As an added bonus, the $25 annual road use fee collected by FLHSMV for the FSWI specialty license plate will benefit Hatzalah South Florida Emergency Medical Services. This support will aid their 300+ dedicated volunteer EMTs and paramedics in their mission to slash response times and improve outcomes in medical emergencies.

FSWI congratulates all who were part of this project.

