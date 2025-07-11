Home review In Print South Florida – July 11, 2025 CommunitySouth Florida South Florida – July 11, 2025 By Shelley Benveniste - 15 Tammuz 5785 – July 11, 2025 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/sections/community/south-florida/south-florida-july-11-2025/2025/07/11/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/sections/community/south-florida/south-florida-july-11-2025/2025/07/11/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Jewish Press Share this article on WhatsApp:Advertisement Headlines Israel At War: Operation Northern Arrows Lebanon Working to Wrest Control from Hezbollah Hamas New Deal with Hamas to Free 10 of 20 Living Hostages Over 2-Month Period Latest News Stories Israel At War: Operation Northern Arrows Lebanon Working to Wrest Control from Hezbollah Hamas New Deal with Hamas to Free 10 of 20 Living Hostages Over 2-Month Period Judea & Samaria Summer is Here. Looking for Something to Do? United Nations (UN) Gaza Aid Chief: UN Undermining Efforts to Feed Civilians Israel At War: Iron Swords IDF Commandos in the 98th Division Begin Operations in Northern Gaza IDF & Security Ra’anana Couple Accused of Spying for Iran News Briefs News Briefs Jews Arrested in Iran Released after Round-Up by Regime Security Forces News Briefs Hamas Targeting Gaza Aid Workers with Bounties Recommended Today Antisemitism HHS: Harvard Violated Civil Rights of Jewish and Israeli Students The Knesset Report to Knesset Status of Women Committee: 946 Children Orphaned Since October 7 Poland Israeli Ambassador to Poland: Israel Open to Sharing Iron Dome Technology NY Trump Warns NY Mayor Wannabe Mamdani: Behave Yourself or Lose Funding Sponsored Posts Zohran Mamdani Marched with Hamas Supporters. Now He’s Leading the Race for NYC Mayor Sponsored Posts Sponsored Post No Jew Should Be Left Behind Sponsored Posts Elie Weinstock