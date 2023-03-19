Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Q: I can’t convince my son to take notes in class. He says that he can just copy his friend’s notes and that there’s no difference. Is this true? Should I stop bothering him and just let him do his own thing?

A: Many students feel that they will just copy their friend’s notes before the test, but in reality, taking your own notes is part of the learning process. Here are some benefits of taking your own notes in class:

Attention. When you take notes that means you are paying attention. Once you learn material once, it’s going to be easier to study it later. If you are taking your own notes, you are forced to pay attention in order to glean the important information being presented in class.

Deciding on high priority. Choosing what to write down helps you select the important information that the teacher is presenting. This will help guide you in your studying later.

Easier recall. Your personal notes are easier to remember than a textbook or a classmate's notes. They contain markers for you that will trigger important facts.

Twice reading. Writing notes utilizes a different area of your brain than simply reading them. Some people even say that writing things down helps you recall information twice as well as if you just read it!

Successful Note Taking for all Students

I have compiled some helpful tools for students with or without learning disabilities.

Graphic organizers. There are amazing resources available for note taking called graphic organizers. Graphic organizers are visual aids that can help students succinctly and quickly write down information. Some graphic organizers are simply two columns, while others are more complex. There are different types of organizers available depending on the subject area and grade level.

Webbing . This is a great technique for children who are more visual in their learning styles. To use this strategy, students first draw a circle in the center of their page. Inside that circle, they write the main topic of that day’s class. Then, they draw a line branching out of the center circle which is a subsection of the main idea. This continues until the teacher has finished with that section or main idea. It is also possible to print pre-made webs so that students with dysgraphia would not have to draw the circles.

. This is a great technique for children who are more visual in their learning styles. To use this strategy, students first draw a circle in the center of their page. Inside that circle, they write the main topic of that day’s class. Then, they draw a line branching out of the center circle which is a subsection of the main idea. This continues until the teacher has finished with that section or main idea. It is also possible to print pre-made webs so that students with dysgraphia would not have to draw the circles. Trade notes . While it is important to take your own notes, it can also be beneficial to have a note “partner” who trades notes with the person with dysgraphia or auditory processing disorder. This way, they both can learn from what the other person picked up in class.

. While it is important to take your own notes, it can also be beneficial to have a note “partner” who trades notes with the person with dysgraphia or auditory processing disorder. This way, they both can learn from what the other person picked up in class. Use a word processor. If your child is really struggling with writing, you should not just let it go. Knowing how to physically write is an essential skill for later in life. However, if your child will benefit in class by taking notes on a word processor or computer, consider talking to the school about how you can make that happen. Then, work on handwriting privately.

Active note-taking ensures that children are engaged and learning. Everyone can do it – it’s just a matter of figuring out how!