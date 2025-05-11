Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Q: What’s the difference between remediation and acceleration? Which is better? What should I push for in my school?

Advertisement





A: First, I should define what educators mean when they say remediation and acceleration.

Remediation: Remediation is the process by which students fill in “the gaps” in their learning. It is “the correction of deficiencies.” The assumption is that children need to fill in those gaps in order to learn the new material. For example, if a student is determined to be weak in fourth grade math, he might be given remedial instruction in third grade math to go over those basic math skills. The problem with this method is that during this whole time that the student is attempting to learn third grade math, he is missing out on fourth grade math. And, when he gets to fifth grade, he will need to repeat the process again. This creates children who are defeated (and bored!) by a system, feeling as if they will never get anything right.

Acceleration: While remediation focuses on the past, acceleration focuses on the present. What are the students learning this week? Rollins explains, “Rather than concentration on a litany of items the students have failed to master, acceleration readies students for new learning. Past concepts and skills are addressed, but always in the purposeful context of future learning.” A key step in acceleration is to introduce new vocabulary, or terms that will come up throughout the new unit.

For acceleration to work, teachers need to know exactly what they want their students to know at the end of the unit. And, before the unit begins, the accelerated group would gain an understanding of:

the unit’s relevance to their own lives and the world around them

new vocabulary or terms

basic skills required to understand the concept

new skills required to understand the concept

the end result of where the unit is going

This format of acceleration requires teachers to rethink instruction because for the first time, the students who are falling behind are getting the acceleration, rather than the students who are already ahead.

The list below, created by two prominent educational researchers in 2011, lays out the differences between remediation and acceleration:

Self-Efficacy

Acceleration:

Self-confidence and engagement increase

Academic progress is evident

Remediation:

Students perceive they’re in the “slow class”

Backward movement leads to a sense of futility

Basic Skills

Acceleration:

Skills are hand-picked just in time for new concepts

Students apply skills immediately

Remediation:

Instruction attempts to re-teach every missing skill

Skills are taught in isolation and not applied to current learning

Prior Knowledge

Acceleration:

Key prior knowledge is provided ahead of time, enabling students to connect to new information

Remediation:

Typically does not introduce prior knowledge that connects to new learning

Relevance

Acceleration:

Treats relevance as critical component to student motivation and memory

Remediation:

Relevance is not seen as a priority

Connection to Core Class

Acceleration:

Instruction is connected to core class; ongoing collaboration is emphasized

Remediation:

Instruction is typically isolated from core class

Pacing and Direction

Acceleration:

Active, fast-paced, hands-on

Forward movement; goal is for students to learn on time with peers

Remediation:

Passive, with focus on worksheets or basic software programs

Backward movement; goal is for students to “catch-up” to peers

Share this article on WhatsApp: