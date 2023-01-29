Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Q: This is my second year teaching third grade and I am really struggling. I have been reading your column and articles for many years and I thought you might be able to give me some suggestions. I know how to teach reading, writing, and math, but I just cannot get my students to listen to me! I thought it might have just been an issue last year because it was my first year, but this year is no better. What can I do?

A: First, I just want to say that it is very brave of you to ask this question. Not many teachers are willing to admit when they are not in control. That said, what many laypeople do not understand is that teachers can know everything there is to know about the subjects they are teaching, but if they cannot control the class, no one learns. To that end, when I work as a mentor for teachers, the first issue we discuss is classroom management. Below is a short list of the tips that I give teachers struggling with controlling the class:

Classroom set up. When students walk into a room, the first thing they notice is the way the classroom is arranged. Are the seats in neat rows? Are there different stations for different activities? If you are doing group work, are the desks arranged in small clusters? The way that you decorate and organize the room gives a clear message to the students.

Preparation. The way students respond to a lesson often corresponds to the preparation that went into the lesson before class. Do you have all the different activity pages photocopied? Are they in neat stacks ready to be handed out? Does each activity match the skill you are trying to instill? Students know when you are prepared – and they know when you are not prepared. Lack of preparation will lead to breaks and unwanted disruption.

Structure. Each individual lesson should be structured, but so should the whole day. Students should be aware that each day contains a routine such as: reading groups, music, math drills, writing practice, recess, and then silent sustained reading. With the structure in their mind, they will be better prepared to transition from activity to activity. This way, you will not lose them in the gaps between subjects.

Positive phrasing. Every classroom needs rules, but instead of writing, “No calling out,” frame the rules in positive terms as “Raise your hand before speaking.” You need the rules in order to maintain order, but you also need the positive phrasing in order to maintain morale in the classroom. If students hear “no” all the time, they will tune it out.

Clear and defined consequences. Once the rules are understood and posted on the wall, students should be informed of the consequences of breaking the rules. These consequences should be uniform and consistently enforced. Perhaps calling out gets a warning the first time, a name written on the board the second time, a short homework assignment the third time, and a note home the fourth time. Regardless of the consequence you choose, make sure they are enforceable and enforced!

Once you get the hang of classroom management, it becomes second nature. Within a few months, you will forget that you ever had control issues!