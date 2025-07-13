Photo Credit: Courtesy

The Chapter Before The Final Chapter: A Personal Message

Dear Readers,

All diaries must have an ending. This one is no exception. The final chapter after almost three years of publishing The Dementia Diary in The Jewish Press is only one week away.

This is my opportunity as its author to share a few thoughts which I hope you will take to heart. This diary was written in an effort to capture the impossible. I had never seen one like it, and I suspect from the letters I have received over these years that most of my readers would agree that it is unique. I have been painfully honest because my goal has been to open up the conversation about the difficulties that the family members (wife, husband, child, sister or brother) experience when they are forced to prioritize the life of the loved one in cognitive decline over their own. It was my intention to open the hearts of my readers to the fact that very large numbers of people we know will suffer from this condition – and to encourage their understanding of how much compassion, patience and assistance will be needed in the years of care which lie ahead.

The website which I have created for these chapters is www.thedementiadiary.com. Please recommend it to anyone you know who has the daunting challenge ahead of them of caring for their loved one. There is no charge for any of the writing which I have published. There are very important chapters which many of you will have missed along the way. A total of 143 chapters is a challenge for even my most devoted readers. I hope you will take the time to scroll through the website and catch up on those you have not read. There are life-saving suggestions in some of the chapters, which apply not only when caring for a patient with cognitive decline, but for anyone who requires medical care or hospitalization. Some caregiving issues are universal. There certainly are suggestions which may assist your own family especially when dealing with an older patient – regarding their medications, their doctors, and their desire to be a full participant in their own care.

It has been a delight to receive letters throughout these three years from many of you sharing your journey or that of someone you care about. Anyone who would like to contact me with questions or comments can do so at [email protected]. I will most certainly respond.

If any of you are friendly with a book publisher who might consider publishing this diary, your recommendation to them would be most appreciated. They can see the chapters on my website. It has been suggested to me that The Dementia Diary should be published in every language, as the numbers suffering from this condition are skyrocketing around the globe. All that is required is a publisher!

There is one more chapter – the final chapter – of The Dementia Diary to come. I am fighting the urge to let this column and diary continue for eternity, as it has been so much a part of my life. In the meanwhile, you will find that I also write another column which is titled “My Israel War Diary” – which is also published here in The Jewish Press each week. I have been sharing the experiences of living through this horrid war for Israel’s survival against its enemies on seven fronts, for 85-plus weeks, and will continue to do so until some semblance of peace returns to Israel and the Middle East. If you have missed any of the War Diary entries, you will find them available on my Facebook page. The Link is: www.facebook.com/barbara.diamond.77 .

If you are as fascinated by Israeli and U.S. politics as I am, you will also find thought provoking articles which I constantly publish on my blog at the Times of Israel. You will find over 200 articles when you put the name – Barbara Diamond – into the search engine at timesofisrael.com.

I sincerely hope you will find the final chapter of this extraordinary experience one worth savoring. Next week, same time same place! Sending you all much appreciation for your steadfast readership! Signing off until next week, from Jerusalem – the holy city and the center of the universe.

Warm regards!

Barbara

