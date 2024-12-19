Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Hebrew script has evolved significantly over the centuries, with numerous regional variations that continue to develop. A trained eye can often pinpoint the century and geographical origin of a text based solely on its script. The Hebrew written in North Africa, Asia Minor, Eastern Europe, Germany, Italy, or the Middle East displays distinct characteristics, each continually evolving. As a result, the handwriting of one generation can become nearly illegible to subsequent generations.

Advertisement





However, there are notable exceptions, particularly in regions where different Jewish communities and their scripts converged. One such fascinating instance involves Rabbi Gershon Kitover, a distinguished scholar and disciple of the Baal Shem Tov. His handwriting, which I had the fortunate opportunity to examine recently, is a remarkable example of this confluence. Rabbi Kitover’s sister, Leah, was married to the Baal Shem Tov. Following the profound revelation of the Baal Shem Tov’s teachings, Rabbi Gershon became one of his foremost disciples. In fact, he relocated to Mezhibuz, choosing to settle near his sister and her esteemed husband.

In 1747, Rabbi Gershon traveled to Jerusalem, becoming one of the first chassidim to establish a presence in the Holy Land. There, he aligned himself with the study of the Rashash and the Kabbalistic circle, immersing himself in the study of mystical traditions. He spent six years in Hebron before relocating to Jerusalem in 1753, where he became associated with the kabbalistic Yeshivat Bet El. Rabbi Gershon passed away in 1761 and was buried on the Mount of Olives. His residence in Jerusalem, where the Sephardic community predominated, and his studies in the Sephardic-influenced Yeshiva Bet El, led him to adopt a classic Sephardic script, common among the Jews of the Middle East during his era.

The manuscript in question consists of kabbalistic excerpts from the Etz Chaim, with glosses written by Rabbi Gershon himself. Rabbi Gershon Kitover was a highly respected rabbi and a key figure in his time. He studied alongside Rabbi Yehezkel Landau, the “Noda BeYehuda,” who referred to him as “my beloved friend and rabbinical colleague, wondrously gifted in Torah and chassidus” (Shu”t Noda B’Yehudah, Ch. 73). Rabbi Gershon was also close to Rabbi Yehonatan Eybeschutz, who praised him as “the rav chassid, famous and learned in Torah and Kabbalah.” As one of the most prominent students of the Baal Shem Tov – his brother-in-law – he spent several years in Mezhibozh under the tutelage of Rabbi Zvi, the Baal Shem Tov’s son. He was sent by the Baal Shem Tov to spread chassidism in Eretz Yisrael and frequently corresponded with him. One such letter from the Baal Shem Tov to Rabbi Gershon appears at the conclusion of Sefer Toldot Yaakov Yosef.

Share this article on WhatsApp: