A rare early Hebrew grammar work I recently acquired, Ma’arich HaMa’arachot – Explanation of Roots of Hebrew Language – printed in Paris in 1629, is quite an unusual sefer. The book, as described in the title, “Contains… of all the words of the roots arranged and explained in easy order, written by Philippe D’Aquin… who teaches Lashon HaKodesh under the rule of King Louis D’Borbon….” The book was accepted widely in the Jewish world and is quoted often, including by Rabbi Yosef Teomim (1727-1792) in his Peri Megadim.

The author, Philippe d’Aquin, though, was an apostate whose vicious hate for Judaism has him remembered for the many troubles he caused the Jews. Born Mordekhaï Crescas in 1578 in Carpentras, France, he was placed in cherem and excommunicated by the Jewish community for his desecration of the Sabbath. In spite, he traveled to Aquino where he converted to Catholicism and had his name changed to Philippe d’Aquin. By 1610 we find him as professor of Hebrew and Aramaic language at Collège de France in Paris.

In 1617, French nobleman Concino Concini, Marquis d’Ancre, and his wife Leonora Galigai (who were not Jewish) were brought to trial for political reasons and accused of witchcraft and “Judaizing,” and were subsequently killed. We find Philippe d’Aquin as a witness for the prosecution in the trial, shedding light on the accusation of “Judaizing.”

Some of his other known works include a translation of Bechinot Olam from the Hebrew and a Pirkei Avot with explanations and translations to French. Philippe d’Aquin died in Paris in 1650.