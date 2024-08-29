Photo Credit: Meir Pavlovsky

On the surface, the group sitting under the trees at the Givat Washington Educational Campus resembles countless summer camps across Israel: children laughing and playing together. But this camp is tragically unique – every child here has lost a close relative in a terror attack or war.

This is the summer camp run by OneFamily for bereaved children aged 7 to 18. Usually held in the Golan Heights, the camp had to relocate to Hispin due to the ongoing conflict in Israel’s northern region. However, just days before the camp was set to open on July 7, Hispin was also deemed unsafe, forcing OneFamily to find a new location at Givat Washington. The camp, typically a week long, was condensed to three days due to the last-minute change.

Advertisement





This year, the camp faced another significant challenge: a dramatic increase in participants. Due to the October 7 events and subsequent Swords of Iron War, 200 newly bereaved children joined the camp, doubling the number of participants to 400.

“In a typical year, most campers already know each other, and only a few new campers join,” said Avichai Puah, one of the main organizers. “This year, with such a significant increase in campers, the dynamics changed drastically.”

The team, consisting of Avichai and 50 other dedicated staff members, worked hard to ensure both veteran campers and newcomers received equal attention and support. They aimed to reassure long-time campers that their losses were not forgotten or over-shadowed by recent events, while also making space for the raw bereavement of the many new participants.

OneFamily, Israel’s leading organization supporting victims of terror and their families, runs social, leisure and support activities throughout the year. The summer camp, divided into sub-groups (boys, girls, and mixed), is the highlight, offering fun activities, from ice skating to banana boating, just like any other summer camp.

All of the campers have lost a parent, sibling, or other relative to terror. Alongside the fun, campers engage in group discussions to process their losses and share their personal stories during a special evening event – though Avichai stresses that participation is voluntary.

The camp’s core mission is to provide a safe place for recovery, supported by peers with shared experiences. Lisa Yakubovich, who lost her soldier brother Binyamin in a 2015 car-ramming attack, has attended OneFamily events for years. She noted the influx of new faces this year but emphasized the importance of embracing the opportunity to heal.

“I spoke to whoever wanted to listen. I told them to keep going, to talk about their loss. It made a huge difference in my life, and it will for them too,” she said.

The children develop black humor and special mottos to support each other. “We tell each other that we didn’t choose to be in this situation, but if we’re already here, we might well as take the help that’s being offered, share the journey and even enjoy it together,” Lisa explained.

When Lisa first started coming to OneFamily meetings, she wasn’t quite sure how to act. She even recalls feeling guilty because she found herself having fun. As her loss took place so many years ago, she also felt that she wasn’t “allowed” to be sad. OneFamily helped her understand that everybody goes through a different healing process and that all emotions are legitimate.

She also credits attending programs with allowing her to develop confidence and leadership skills – something she is sure wouldn’t have happened if she hadn’t joined. She plans to become a mentor for other bereaved children, sharing the tools she has learned from her counselors over the years.

Newcomer Be’eri lost his father, 44-year-old Sgt. Major (Res) Yossi Hershkowitz in combat in Gaza just last November. Yossi was principal of the ORT Pelech High School in Jerusalem, and was survived by his wife and five children, including 11th-grader Be’eri, a talented musician and boy wise beyond his years.

“My friends here at camp understand me much better than my regular friends at school,” he admits. “Obviously, the difference lies in the fact that they can relate to my experiences. Nobody else other than someone who has gone through what you have in life, can really understand.”

Unlike Lisa, Be’eri doesn’t feel any sense of guilt for enjoying those good moments.

“I think my father would be happy that I’m happy,” he says. “He’d expect me to find reasons to laugh.”

Be’eri’s siblings and mother, Hadas, also attend OneFamily events. The organization, recognized for its exceptional work in Israel’s unique reality, was named a 2024 recipient of the prestigious Genesis Prize.

“We can’t bring back people. It’s impossible,” Avichai said, “But after the worst has happened, we can soften the blow, cheer them up, and reassure them that they’ll get through it.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: