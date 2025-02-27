Photo Credit: Ron Adar / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images

Hostage family members, 10/7 survivors, political leaders, and hundreds of supporters held a rally in Central Park on Sunday demanding the continued release of hostages during the next uncertain phase of the Israel and Hamas ceasefire deal.

“Instead of condemning Israel for defending itself, the world should be pressuring [Hamas] to release the hostages and bring them home,” Congressman Ritchie Torres (Democrat, NY-15) told the crowd. “‘Never again’ is not just a slogan, it is a sacred covenant between the world and the Jewish people.”

Organized by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum and co-sponsored by a multitude of Jewish organizations, the “500 Days in Hell” rally pushed for the immediate launch of the stalled phase two of the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas after the current phase expires on March 1, 2025.

The emaciated state of some recently released hostages is also a reason for urgency, family members said. The latest cause for concern occurred on Saturday when Hamas posted a propaganda video of hostages Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa Dalal appearing gaunt as they were forced to watch the release of fellow hostages, and then returned to captivity.

The brothers of both men spoke at the rally.

“Guy and Evyatar begging for us to save them, my baby brother is crying for help, and I am helpless but not hopeless. This video is the first sign of life we received from them,” Gal Gilboa-Dalal, brother of Guy and a Nova survivor, told the crowd. “They can’t survive any longer. It is time to bring them all home.”

Ilay David, Evytar’s brother, said the video was a reminder of the psychological torture and malnourishment his brother and other hostages are enduring.

“Our hostages are alive. They are holding on, fighting to survive. And yet, we can see it in their eyes, in their frail bodies – they are running out of time. They are suffering. They are fading,” he said. “Every second they remain in captivity; their lives hang in the balance. We must demand their immediate release – no exclusions, no delays.”

Also urging immediate action was former hostage Ilana Gritzewsky who shared a terrifying description of how Hamas kidnapped her and her boyfriend Matan Zangauker from Kibbutz Nir Oz. She endured physical and other abuse until her release after 55 days but Zangauker is still in Gaza. He was seen in a Hamas video in December.

“Hamas tried to break me. They continue to play cruel psychological games, but they will not silence me. My body is free, but my heart, my soul, my entire being, remains in captivity with Matan and the other hostages. I will not stop. I will not rest until every single one of them is home,” she said. “We must continue the deal – this is not a question.”

In response, the crowd waved Israeli flags and chanted “Bring them home now!” and “You are not alone!”

Sixty-three hostages are still in captivity, including the last American hostage Edan Alexander, an IDF soldier from Tenafly, N.J., who was seen alive in a recent Hamas video. Half of this number are presumed dead, according to Israel intelligence.

After four bodies are returned to Israel this week, phase one of the hostage deal ends. Negotiations for the second phase of the deal, which aims to secure the release of all remaining hostages, are currently on hold after Israel accused Hamas of agreement violations, including parading hostages in humiliating handovers. Israel, in protest, suspended the planned release this weekend of 600 Palestinian prisoners.

President Trump’s Middle East peace envoy, Steve Witkoff, is attempting to bring the two sides together again at the negotiation table. Several large banners at the rally declared, “President Trump – We Trust You’ll Bring Them All Home.”

“Being here standing together, showing the world the strength of our community, refusing to look away is more powerful than words,” UJA Federation CEO Eric Goldstein said in his speech at the event. “We must not stop. We must not become numb. We must not rest until every single one of the hostages is home.”

