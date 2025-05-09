Photo Credit: Gedaliah Borvick

It’s hard to walk through Jerusalem or Tel Aviv without hearing the hum of jackhammers or spotting towering cranes reshaping the skyline. With a growing population and major urban renewal projects underway, construction has become part of daily life.

For homebuyers, the disruption can sometimes feel like a major inconvenience. But whether you’re looking for an investment property or a future home, buying in a construction zone can be one of the smartest real estate moves in Israel today.

Israel’s population is projected to double over the next few decades, creating an urgent demand for housing. Urban renewal initiatives, such as Pinuy Binuy and Tama 38, are replacing old buildings with modern, upgraded towers. Cities are expanding roads, building light rail lines, and adding parks and commercial centers. While disruptive in the short term, these projects are transforming once-overlooked neighborhoods into thriving, sought-after communities.

Living near construction isn’t always easy – noise, dust, and detours are part of the package. But history shows that once the cranes leave, property values tend to rise. Katamon in Jerusalem is a prime example. Once a quiet, aging area, it has undergone major redevelopment and is now one of the city’s most desirable neighborhoods. Similar transformations are underway in Talpiot, Ramat Gan, and other emerging areas.

For buyers and investors, this presents a strategic opportunity. Purchasing – either an older apartment or buying “on paper” in a new development – in a renewal zone allows buyers to secure lower prices while the neighborhood is still evolving. As projects finish, prices typically rise sharply, fueled by modern housing, better infrastructure, and improved transportation.

Buying “on paper” can be especially attractive: developers often offer discounted prices during early sales phases, flexible payment plans, and customization options for finishes and layouts. It’s an opportunity to lock in a better price before the area reaches its full potential.

Keep in mind that buying in an evolving area requires a long-term view. Some neighborhoods that feel rough around the edges today will be in high demand just a few years from now – especially where large-scale communal upgrades, like parks and public transit, are part of the plan. Government-backed infrastructure projects often accelerate these transformations.

I’m experiencing this “living in a construction site” phenomenon firsthand in Nofei Hashemesh, where a large new project is being built right in front of my home. The dust and noise can be disruptive, but overall, it’s exhilarating to watch this amazing community expand.

Construction may be inconvenient, but it’s also a sign of progress, growth, and future value. The neighborhoods that seem chaotic today will soon become some of the most desirable places to live. For investors, buying in a developing area can lead to strong returns. For families, it’s a chance to secure a modern home in an up-and-coming area at a more favorable price.

Instead of viewing scaffolding as a nuisance, it’s worth seeing it as a symbol of opportunity – an investment in a better future, both financially and in quality of life.

