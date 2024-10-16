Photo Credit: Metziahs.com

In a world with endless content, marketing, and an overabundance of brands, it can often be difficult as a consumer to find items that are tailored to a Jewish lifestyle. For example, trying to find that perfect dress that has a great silhouette, doesn’t look frumpy, but is also an appropriate length can feel like finding a needle in a haystack.

The brand Metziahs has been a game-changer in the Jewish world when it comes to fashion, home, lifestyle, and so much more. Metziahs curates the best deals and caters to the Jewish shopper. Metziahs offers that one-stop shop for home goods for the holidays and everyday Jewish living, including modest clothing and accessory finds, a blog, sale events, and more. Its sister company Metziahs Direct, gives women the opportunity to shop for modest clothes at great price points.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Faigy Rabinowitz, founder of Metziahs, and she shared her inspiration behind her brand. If you are looking for a shopping experience that is catered to your needs, look no further than Metziahs. Head to their Instagram page @metziahs to stay up to date on the latest fashion and home finds. Shop great deals at www.metziahs.com and on the retail site https://metziahsdirect.com.

Michal Goldfein: What inspired you to start your brand, Metziahs?

Faigy Rabinowitz: I’ve always loved finding good deals and good sales. Whenever a friend asked me where my outfit was from, I always shared where I got it from. This prompted me to start an Instagram page as a hobby featuring good finds from all over. At the time this was a unique page. As the page grew and gained more traction, we decided to create our website www.metziahs.com, which includes great deals in categories for women, men, kids, maternity, home, and now includes a Curve [plus-size] section.

How did you come up with the name for your business?

When I was living in Israel, we had this apartment rental and it came with a furniture package. It included a lot of miscellaneous items that we didn’t need and wanted to sell. We didn’t want to advertise the furniture with our own personal email, so we made an email account called Metziahs. Once I started my Instagram page and business, we were looking for a name and realized how fitting the name Metziahs was to our brand and purpose.

After you created www.metziahs.com, you didn’t just stop there. You opened https://metziahsdirect.com, which now includes your own line of clothes. What prompted this new venture?

As Metziahs was expanding, I realized that while I was finding great items, there was still a gap that needed to be filled. The modest woman needs certain items in her wardrobe, like the basic black skirt, and I couldn’t find those pieces. That’s how Metziahs Direct, a retail website, which features a variety of brands, was born. Later on, we added our own collection called the M Collection to the website. We started this collection to help the frum woman find that staple piece that’s stylish but may not necessarily be available from a non-Jewish manufacturer. Our goal is to create these stylish items at a reasonable price point.

I came across the blog on your website, and enjoyed reading about your travels. What other content can visitors find on your site?

We add a Yom Tov category when it gets closer to the holidays. We also share tablescapes and include a curated section for Sukkos, Chanukah, Purim, and Pesach as it gets closer to each holiday. I also want readers to know that for those who want to follow our deals and don’t follow Instagram, they can join our WhatsApp group [+1 (732) 385-8788] and see the deals there.

What are some of your favorite pieces from your collection?

It is truly so hard to choose. I’m a huge fan of the M Collection Comfy Ribbed Shirt Dress, which is great for when you want to look comfortable yet put together. This dress is perfect for carpool or meeting friends for lunch. For the perfect Friday night look, I love the Printed Slip Dress with a Crop Knit Top. It is classy yet you can feel comfortable while sitting at the Shabbos table. For workwear or just as an elevated basic, I love our printed turtlenecks and the M Leatherette Maxi Skirt.

The fall runways showed an elevated take on bows. What other trends are you anticipating for the fall and winter seasons?

Yes! Bows are really in, we are seeing them on everything from cardigans to shoes and dresses, and they can really be worn regardless of age. Another major trend is leopard. We have pieces such as a leopard blouse or a leopard slip dress that you can pair with a black top. The bubble hem skirts are definitely making a comeback as well. Other items incorporating the metallic look, such as a foil gold sweater, are also in style this season. Cable knit, which can be dressed up or down, is also having a fashion moment. That old-style, varsity, Ralph Lauren-type, very preppy look is back, and we are carrying some chic cable knit cardigans and sweaters. We are seeing the reemergence of the blouse as a closet star, and on our website, we have a bevy of blouse options.

You also launched www.resalefied.com, which is a free selling platform. Can you give us more detail about how it got started?

People would buy things off our website that were final sale. They would comment that they wanted to sell the item, so we listened to their feedback and created a way for them to sell these items. Resalefied.com is an open marketplace where people can sell never used or lightly used items such as furniture, gowns, baby gear, clothing, shoes, sheitels, and more!

What are your goals for the future of your brand?

Our goal has always been to work with honesty. As a deal-focused business, our primary goal is to maintain our unique identity. We strive to stay in our own lane and focus on creating original offerings, rather than imitating others. Our vision for the future is to become a household name, providing stylish and modest clothing for the entire family – all while keeping it affordable. I get tremendous joy when hearing that a kallah or relative of the bride was able to find an affordable gown from our website. We want to continue with honesty and purpose, helping people shop for each season for their family and home.

