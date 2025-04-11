Photo Credit: Gedaliah Borvick

In Jerusalem, every street tells a story. Some are named for kings, queens, and prophets; others for warriors, revolutionaries, and political giants. And then there’s Benei Beteira Street – a quiet road in Katamon that honors a group of sages remembered not for power or victory, but for something far rarer: intellectual honesty, humility, and the willingness to step aside for someone greater.

Advertisement





The Benei Beteira were prominent Torah scholars during the Second Temple period. They are described in the Talmud as the leading sages of their time, serving as the Nasi (president) and Av Beit Din (head of the rabbinic court) of the Sanhedrin.

As the recognized halachic authorities in Eretz Yisrael, the Benei Beteira had the final say on Jewish law and practice. Their wisdom and stature made them the highest rabbinic figures of their generation. Yet, despite their greatness, their enduring legacy comes not from a ruling they made, but from a ruling they couldn’t make.

The Talmud (Pesachim 66a) tells the story. It was the eve of Passover, and a critical legal question arose: If the 14th of Nissan – the day designated for offering the Korban Pesach – falls on Shabbat, is it still permitted to bring the offering? The Benei Beteira were unsure.

Enter Hillel HaZaken, a scholar from Babylonia who had only recently arrived in Eretz Yisrael. When asked, Hillel stepped forward and delivered a brilliant response. Drawing on Torah sources and halachic reasoning, he proved that the Korban Pesach does override Shabbat – just like other communal offerings.

Rather than feeling threatened by Hillel’s wisdom, the Benei Beteira immediately recognized his superior knowledge and stepped aside, appointing him as the new Nasi. That moment of humility captured their essence. They understood that leadership is not about ego – it’s doing what is best for the people and the Torah. It was their “Moses moment:” like Moses, known as both the greatest prophet and the humblest person in history, they showed that humility is not a weakness but an essential trait of true leadership.

From that day forward, Hillel became the leader of the Jewish people, shaping halachic thought forever. His approach to Torah study, humility, and kindness were legendary.

And yet, the Benei Beteira are not forgotten. Their willingness to step aside is remembered as an act of greatness in its own right. They taught an invaluable lesson: sometimes, true leadership is knowing when to let go.

Their story is immortalized not only in the pages of the Talmud but also in the streets of modern Jerusalem. The next time you walk down Benei Beteira Street, take a moment to appreciate its meaning. It is not just another street in Jerusalem; it is a tribute to humility and the wisdom to know one’s limits, and a reminder of the greatness found in putting truth above ego.

In a world where it’s rare to hear someone say, “I don’t know,” the story of the Benei Beteira feels more relevant than ever.

Share this article on WhatsApp: