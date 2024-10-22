Photo Credit: Gedaliah Borvick

Recently, I attended a bris in Efrat and happened to park my car on Shivat Tzion Street. This seemingly mundane moment, which could have taken place in any number of cities across Israel, as the name is ubiquitous, led me to reflect on a powerful phenomenon we’ve been witnessing since October 7: the surge of Jews from abroad expressing a deep desire to return home to Israel.

Shivat Tzion, meaning “Return to Zion,” draws upon the powerful biblical narrative of the Jewish people’s return to Israel from Babylonian exile and the rebuilding of the Second Temple. The phrase originates from Psalms 126, a chapter recited before Birkat HaMazon on Shabbat and joyous occasions, celebrating the joyous return to Zion.

The historical and spiritual weight of this phrase has transcended generations, finding new meaning in modern contexts. For instance, many streets in Israel were named to honor ships that played critical roles in the clandestine Aliyah Bet operations before, during, and after the Holocaust. One such ship was the Shivat Tzion, which in 1947 unsuccessfully attempted to evade the British Naval Forces and bring 411 Jewish refugees to Eretz. Today, the spirit of Shivat Tzion lives on, not only in street names but also through a wonderful organization that assists olim from Europe and Latin America.

Since October 7, we have seen a notable increase in Jews from abroad seeking to return to Israel. While they represent only a small fraction of the Jewish Diaspora, the numbers are significant enough to suggest that we may be witnessing a pivotal moment in Jewish history.

What stands out is the diversity of those reaching out: rabbinic leaders, medical professionals, MBAs, PhDs, young families, and retirees alike. Their interest in purchasing homes in Israel – whether as a permanent residence or as an “anchor” for their family – has been striking.

I have always avoided fear-mongering (pro-Palestinian rioters are doing a fine job sowing seeds of hate and don’t need my assistance), and I have no intention of starting now. Instead, I’ll share some insights from my recent conversations with those abroad, which might offer some perspective.

The debate over whether the commandment to live in Eretz Yisrael is biblical or rabbinic (as my friend, author Rabbi Moshe Lichtman, notes, “…lighting Chanukah candles and reading the Megillah on Purim are also Rabbinical precepts and what serious Jew doesn’t perform them with great eagerness and joy?”), though fascinating, is not my focus here.

What’s on people’s minds, especially in light of recent events, is the rise of antisemitism in places like the U.S. and Canada – something many thought they’d never witness in their lifetime.

The world’s response to Hamas’s unspeakable atrocities has been a wake-up call. Unlike previous periods of discomfort, where tensions eventually subsided, many believe this time is different. Once antisemitism is exposed, it cannot easily be masked again. At best, it will lurk just beneath the surface; at worst, it will manifest itself in new ways.

Thankfully, this story has a hopeful ending. For the first time in 2,000 years, we have a sovereign state of Israel and a military to protect us. Unlike in the past, Israel’s borders are wide open to welcome Jews back to their homeland from all four corners of the earth. Here, in the land where our two Temples once stood and where the third and eternal Temple will be built, Jews have a safe haven. This reality is nothing short of miraculous, and we eagerly await the opportunity to welcome all Jews with open arms.

