Home review In Print Word Prompt – TESHUVAH SectionsFeatures Word Prompt – TESHUVAH By Jewish Press Staff - 18 Elul 5781 – August 25, 2021 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/sections/features/word-prompt-teshuvah/2021/08/25/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/sections/features/word-prompt-teshuvah/2021/08/25/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Jewish Press Advertisement Wordpress / Spot.IM Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Headlines Coronavirus 16 Days After Booster Shot, 95% Protection Against COVID-19 IDF & Security IDF Prepares for War in Gaza, But Ultimately Against Iran Latest News Stories Hamas 1,000-plus Violent Hamas Rioters Faced by IDF Gaza Border Coronavirus 16 Days After Booster Shot, 95% Protection Against COVID-19 Israel Eichmann Was Turned in by Anti-Nazi Geologist, German Paper Reveals Politics Yossi Dagan: Bennett’s Limiting of Construction to Natural Growth ‘Unacceptable’ Government Bennett: AIPAC Activity Strengthens Israel’s Standing in US IDF & Security IDF Prepares for War in Gaza, But Ultimately Against Iran News Briefs News Briefs Terrorists Throw Molotov Cocktails, Ignite Fires Near Migdal Oz News Briefs Gazan Terrorists Launch Arson Attacks on Israel, Causing At Least 8 Fires Sponsored Post New Children’s Book Teaches Kids about Importance of Feeding the Less Fortunate Sponsored Posts Sponsored Post Recommended Today Social Media Ben Gvir Unapologetic for Late MK Alkharumi Attack Tweet Sports Israeli Arab Deaf, Mute, Partially Paralyzed Swimmer Wins Gold in Paralympics Antisemitism Neo-Nazi Terrorist Who Threatened Jewish Journalists Gets 3 Years in Federal Prison IDF & Security WATCH: Israel Prays for Wounded Border Policeman Bar-el Shmueli Something Random from the Week Cabinet Passes Revised IDF Draft Law, Lowers Exemption Eligibility Age to 21 Government Hana Levi Julian