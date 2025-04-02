Photo Credit: Jewish Press

In Devarim (33:5) Moshe gives the tribes the secret for Israel’s success:

“He became king in Yeshurun, when the heads of the people gathered – the tribes of Yisrael together.”

The Netziv defines “Yeshurun” as the power of Bnei Yisrael getting together. They will merit a king when they join together.

Sifri adds: When Israel are of one council below, G-d’s great name is exalted above.

According to Ohr HaChaim: The kingdom of Israel will only endure if the heads of the people assemble together (keep the peace amongst themselves). If the leaders are split, the tribes themselves will not be able to maintain their unity. A look at Jewish history shows that as long as the people were united under David and Shlomo, the king and the nation were successful. As soon as a split developed, the fortunes of the Jewish people took a turn for the worse.

In 1948, when there was an internal fight in Israel, Rav Tzvi Yehuda HaKohen Kook wrote: We should choose what unites us which is more important than what divides us…In that way we can try to understand each other and speak together. This will bring peace, success and glory.

May the entire Jewish nation unite not only in the bad times but in the good times as well, and may we see peace in Israel and throughout the world.

