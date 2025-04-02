Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The point guard position in basketball is often referred to as the “one” position. The primary role of the point guard is to unify the team by ensuring that all players are executing their roles at the right time and in the right way on the court. The better the point guard succeeds in bringing the players together, the greater the team’s chances of winning.

Similarly, the Hebrew word achdut (unity) shares its root with the word echad (one). The ultimate unifier of the Jewish people is Hashem Echad. Regardless of our diverse backgrounds, it is our shared belief in Hashem Echad that binds us together.

When we look at others, we should recognize that they carry a spark of Hashem Echad within them. When we think about ourselves, we must also remember that we, too, hold a part of Hashem Echad. By focusing on this profound common denominator, we can dissolve our differences and become a truly unified nation.

This unity not only makes Hashem proud but also strengthens our collective purpose. Through achdut, we can achieve victory in the ultimate game – the coming of Moshiach – may it happen speedily in our days!

