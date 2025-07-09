Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Aish is a recurring concept in Yiddishkeit. Aish is the element through which Hashem has historically interacted with us in profound encounters.

One such encounter was in the courtyard of the Beis HaMikdash, in which stood the mizbei’ach. Every morning, the kohanim would rise early to prepare aish on it. Only afterward was the morning korban brought – and then, an aish min haShamayim would descend and consume it. But that raises a question: If Hashem was going to send down His own aish, why did the kohanim need to prepare one at all? What was the point of the kohanim preparing aish when Hashem’s aish was going to come anyway?

Chazal explain that this teaches us a fundamental truth about avodas Hashem. The human aish was necessary. We must take the first step, rise early, prepare the altar, ignite the aish. But the ultimate completion – the consuming aish from above – comes from Hashem. Aish min haShamayim didn’t replace the human aish; it affirmed it.

In our generation, we are witnessing the revealed yad Hashem – victories against all odds, survival amidst growing hate, and moral clarity in chaos. We are witnessing aish min haShamayim. May we recognize the aish in our lives, and not passively wait for aish to descend from Shamayim. Build the mizbei’ach, bring the wood, light the flame. Do your part – i.e., mitzvos and tefillos with kavanna, chesed, teshuvah, ahavas Yisrael – even if it feels small or incomplete. The aish min haShamayim only comes once our human aish is already burning. May we merit to see the ultimate aish descend bimheira v’yameinu.

