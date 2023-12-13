Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I have learned to be skeptical whenever someone is compared to Beis Hillel. Why? Because whenever there’s a disagreement, about anything, the more restrictive, inflexible approach is almost automatically associated with Beis Shammai, and the more permissive approach with Beis Hillel. Nobody ever wants to be associated with Beis Shammai. Have you ever been to a college campus with a Shammai House? Has a rabbi, or group of rabbis, ever compared their approach to that of Beis Shammai?

Try this: In your learning, take Beis Shammai more seriously. Understand their perspective. You might find that you have greater respect for the perennial “bad guys” of the halachic tradition.