Photo Credit: Jewish Press

When we were all recently greeted with the news that the Chief Hamas murderer, Haniyeh, was murdered that glorious morning, yes indeed it was a boker tov meod – a VERY good morning.

Generally speaking, I get up early and start the day praying the morning service, and that always starts me off with a “good morning.” Phone calls from my wonderful family wishing me a “boker tov” always just enhance my day and just increases my joy.

Let us all pray to Hashem for many more boker tov’s when all our enemies will be destroyed.

