Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The imagery of a bow is both intriguing and multifaceted. It evokes the military, the act of aiming our prayers and actions toward G-d, and the rainbow – a divine promise of protection.

At this time of year, the bow emerges as a central symbol of Lag B’Omer, but its significance also echoes on Yom Kippur. In the Yom Kippur liturgy, we repeatedly recite the words “al chet” – often translated as “the sin,” but more accurately meaning “the missed mark.” Just as an arrow can stray from its target, so can our intentions and deeds.

For me, the bow is also a symbol of parenting. We draw our children close, holding them near to the heart, before releasing them into the world like arrows. Hold on too long, and the tension becomes painful. Let go too early, and they’re more likely to miss the mark.

Let the bow remind us: Draw close what matters. Aim your life with intention. And when it’s time – let go.

