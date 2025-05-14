Photo Credit: Jewish Press

As a “girl dad,” I hear “bow” and immediately think, hair accessory. As someone who is follically challenged and grew up only with brothers, that wasn’t always my association. Thanks to my daughters’ instruction, I can now differentiate high ponies vs. side ponies, a French braid vs. a braided pony, and so much more. To say I am learning a lot is an understatement.

Advertisement





The new “bow” word association signifies more than my expanded knowledge base of girl matters with which I was previously unfamiliar. It more broadly highlights a willingness to learn new things and expand my horizons. Folks naturally tend to remain insulated within their community, group of friends, and line of business. I think an important element to allow true self-growth is to step outside your comfort zone and expose yourself to new people, places, ideas, and experiences.

In my role as a financial advisor, I witness some retirees struggle with trying new things. I disagree with the sentiment in the old saying, “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.” The people who have the most rewarding retirement and richer, more meaningful, lives are those who are willing to try different experiences. I look forward to continuing to learn and grow from my family and the new people I meet from all walks of life.

Share this article on WhatsApp: