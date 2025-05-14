Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The bow is one of the symbols of Lag B’Omer, and many reasons are given for the connection. My favorite is that a sword can only reach what’s close, but a bow connects with what’s far. The teachings of R’ Shimon bar Yochai reach us, even when we feel distant. One of his central teachings – ahavas Yisrael, the love and unity of our people – has guided me through life and work.

Advertisement





I saw this clearly during my time at Brooklyn College, where I helped organize a girls’ camping trip. We’d head to a quiet site in the Catskills – trailers, bunks, carved pumpkins, and plenty of space to breathe. It felt far from anything overtly Jewish, even though it was near familiar towns like Woodbourne and Liberty.

One year, we were doing archery – total Lag B’Omer energy – and singing “Bar Yochai” when the campsite owner approached. “By the way,” she said, “I’m Jewish too.” We gathered around as she shared her story. She had worked hard to give her son a Jewish identity, and in the end, he joined Tzahal.

We stayed in touch for years. That trip became a highlight for our group – and for her. She once told me she hoped her son would marry someone as special as the girls from our group.

It was a moment that proved the teaching true: we’re all connected. And just like a bow can send an arrow across a distance, ahavas Yisrael can bridge the gap between souls.

Share this article on WhatsApp: