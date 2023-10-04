Photo Credit: Jewish Press

In Shakespeare’s King Lear (Act 1 Scene 1), the King divides his kingdom among two of his three daughters. He speaks to them and their husbands and informs them of his wishes as he is aging: “Only shall we retain the name, and all the additions to a king; the sway, revenue, execution of the rest, beloved sons, be yours; which to confirm, this coronet part between you.” In other words, a king is only a king in name, but the monarchy and all of its trappings is truly represented by the crown. And a crown requires a coronation.

While a dictator may rule over or control many people, an absolute monarch possesses both unlimited power and a sense of being beholden to his kingdom. Coronation ceremonies are solemn and/or religious affairs for precisely this reason. The people and their representatives are welcoming the ruler and his rule.

Chazal teach us that there can be no king without a nation. Even as the monarch was born into the position and virtually guaranteed this status, it is the coronation that makes a king into The King. During the Yimei HaDin we experience Hashem as the King of all Kings. As the piyut describes ushering in a golden era, it ends with what will symbolize utopian society: Vayitnu lecha keter melucha. We will coronate Hashem with the crown of Kingship; we will all opt in to what is and always was, and we can appreciate that The Crown represents a loving and welcome relationship.

Avi Ganz
Avi Ganz is the program Director of Ohr Torah Stone's Yeshivat Darkaynu. He lives with his wife and five children in Gush Etzion where he volunteers for MD"A, plays the blues on his Hohner, and reminisces fondly of his days playing tackle football with the IFL.