Rosh Hashana marks the start of our new year and the crowning of Hashem. How do we coronate the omniscient L-rd?

Our Rabbis teach in Shemot Rabbah that an angel weaves together the prayers from each synagogue and creates a crown. Each prayer, from different minyanim, varying individuals, woven together as a whole is how we coronate G-d. Our differences come together in one crown. The crown comprising our people has a place for every different type of Jew and its beauty is the joining of each of us. Our achdut is the crafting of Hashem’s crown.

My favorite part of school restarting is the sound of children davening filling the hallways. Each one different, their voices come together in unison. As we ask Hashem to help us open our mouths in prayer, each of us should recognize that our individual prayers complete our communal beseeching.