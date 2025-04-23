Photo Credit: Jewish Press

How does one achieve peace? Wouldn’t we all love to know the answer?

The truth is, peace isn’t a place we arrive at – it’s a journey. And like any real journey, it often begins in confusion, restlessness, and uncertainty. We actually see this beautifully reflected in the story of Noach. When the floodwaters begin to recede, Noach first sends out a raven/crow – the orev.

In Jewish thought, the raven/crow represents transformation, change, and the hard-earned wisdom that comes from going through darkness. Interestingly, the Hebrew word orev shares its root with erev, meaning evening – a time of dim light, when things are unclear and confusing. That’s exactly how the raven/crow behaves. It doesn’t soar into clarity – it circles back and forth, unsure where to land, like in the Noach story, symbolizing how our souls feel at the beginning of a spiritual journey.

It’s only after this wandering stage that Noach sends out the dove – the yonah – who eventually returns with an olive branch: the universal symbol of peace and hope.

This shift from raven/crow to dove isn’t just a moment in a story; it’s a metaphor for our own growth. We begin in the chaos of the orev, but with time, struggle, and trust in the darkness, we grow into the peace of the yonah. That’s the journey to inner peace. And it’s one we’re all on. We can’t skip the beginning steps of the crow… even if we really want to.

