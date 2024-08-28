Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I did a little double-take when I saw the prompt this week. I even went to look it up to make sure that I read it correctly. It resembles the word I hear my father use occasionally. Still, even some Yiddish words have aged out of our lexicon. Shmorg, the condensation of the word smorgasbord, is a much more popular term (interestingly, originally Swedish in origin) that points to the meal appetizer component of an event. So why the change from the old term to the new?

It seems like forshpayz specifically refers to cold appetizers. In contrast, smorgasbord can include hot, cold, and a broader array of eats. As someone in the entertainment industry, I cannot stress enough how beloved the shmorg is to those of us on the production end of your simcha. After all the schlepping, setting up, and adjusting music gear and lighting, the shmorg offers a low-pressure environment where we can grab something to eat. Don’t get me wrong, the main course can also be quite helpful, but that often comes with having to converse with your great-uncle from Wisconsin or a bunch of rowdy kids. The shmorg presents a unique benefit to many of us and is quite beloved.

I suggest that forshpayz went out of style as the opulence at our parties grew. Most events (at least in NY/NJ) have hot and cold at the shmorg. The cold array is not insignificant (sushi, jerky, and other relatively recent additions), but we know the “Chynka chicken” and hot pastrami are what draw crowds. Alas, this page is likely the last you’ll see “forshpayz” mentioned for a while!

