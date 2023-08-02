Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The heel is a symbol of resilience and redemption, in both our personal lives and the universe. Standing farthest from our heads, it can grow calloused and trample over priceless elements of existence. Yet, guided by consciousness and courage, it can also become the vehicle that propels us towards our ultimate redemption.

We often try to bury our vulnerabilities and wounds. The pain or shame can simply feel too great. But when we face them, we can integrate these aspects within ourselves. This allows us to become whole, like Yaakov Avinu, whose name reflects that he drew the “yud” (symbolizing the light of G-dliness), all the way down to his “ekev” (heel). This personal redemption, in turn, contributes to the ultimate universal geulah.

Advertisement





In the “heels of Mashiach” (“ikvesa d’Meshicha“), the times we live in today, the world can feel bewildering, and holiness may seem distant. Yet, from this very darkness, redemption will emerge. By collectively working on ourselves and the world, we unveil the hidden goodness within our struggles. This heel turn is the essence of the nechama that we continue to hope for, even in the most trying times.