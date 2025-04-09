Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Hope is the bridge between what is and what could be.

But what happens when a long-held hope is fulfilled? What happens when the dream we carried for generations is finally realized?

Human nature adapts, always reaching for something greater – even when we have achieved what once seemed impossible.

And, at the same time, fulfilled hopes bring new challenges to the fore.

For generations, a Jewish state in Eretz Yisrael was the great hope – Hatikvah – of countless Jews. In 1948, that hope was realized.

Yet, hope did not end there – Od lo avda tikvateinu – nor did the challenges.

Each part of Israeli society holds its own dreams for the country’s future.

Enemies continue to rise against Israel, and internal divisions create ongoing struggles.

At times, these difficulties risk obscuring the profound miracle of our dreams coming true.

Let us pause to appreciate the fulfillment of our ancestors’ greatest aspirations.

Let us thank Hashem for bringing these hopes to life.

Let us join together to build a stronger, safer, and a more united Israel.

And let us never stop hoping for even greater heights.

