Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The tribe of Levi receives an unusual compliment at the conclusion of the Torah: Who said of his father and mother, “I consider them not.” His brothers he disregarded, ignored his own children.

The Targum Yonatan explains that service in the Mishkan was time consuming and could span thirty years of a person’s life. Leviim sacrificed their family time to represent the Jewish people in the house of Hashem and serve G-d.

This sacrifice reminds me of our brave IDF members, who have had to give up so much time with their families in order to carry out the holy work of defending the State of Israel.

During Birchat HaKohanim, I couldn’t help but think of our soldiers and their families this year. Instead of korbanot, they have offered their security, income, family life, and peace of mind. The kohen gadol represented the Jewish people in the service of the Beit HaMikdash; here too, our IDF members represent each of our duty to defend Israel. We rally behind them, waiting to sing a unique version of Mareh Kohen when they return unharmed.

Over a year since the outbreak of the war, we must continue to daven that in the merit of their sacrifice, from the words of the prayers of a tribe who understands sacrifice, that we will have shalom, peace, in Israel and an end to this difficult chapter.

