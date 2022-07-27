Photo Credit: Jewish Press

“Getting canceled” existed in the year 626 BC. It just didn’t go by that name.

Jeremiah was a disseminator of prophecy, a purveyor of truth, and a messenger of G-d; and yet, nobody wanted to hear from him. He was, so to speak, “canceled” by so many around him.

I sometimes wonder what it must have felt like to be him: to not just believe but to know you have important words to share – words from G-d no less – but the people don’t want to hear it. They’ll even go to great lengths to stop you from sharing your messages.

Though he was pained by the rejection, he didn’t back down. And I find such inspiration in that.

Standing up for the truth takes guts. Even when the truth isn’t trending. Even when nobody wants to hear it.

One of the main lessons from Jeremiah is to always be an agent of truth, despite what the world at large wants to hear. And there’s value in sticking it out – until the truth is revealed to the whole world – speedily in our times, please G-d.