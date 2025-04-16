Photo Credit: Jewish Press

When I hear karpas, automatically I think of a green vegetable dipped in salt water. Karpas is the third step in the Passover seder. The green vegetable also happens to symbolize spring, and with that we think of a new season. The holiday of Passover is always in the spring. The rabbis who created our Hebrew calendar even added leap years in order to make Passover always fall out in the spring. The season of spring with new buds for flowers and trees and a renewal after the winter, brings hope and a new start.

Advertisement





In Judaism we always have the ability for a fresh new start. The story of Passover depicts us as slaves in Egypt, never giving up the hope of being freed and we persevere, and gain our freedom. We learn there is always hope that things in life can always get better. Hope is also a way to make the world better. We believe that we can change our mazal and overcome adversity. We also have belief in Hashem, a higher being who controls everything. In the world they say that Greeks invented tragedy but Jews invented hope. Never give up hope and we will always win. We are stronger united as one nation with unwavering hope!

Share this article on WhatsApp: