As a foodie, you may gaze at the simple karpas on your shiny silver seder platter and be left uninspired by its bland simplicity. Karpas: What is it really? For most, it consists of a plain potato wedge, or sprig of parsley, or a stalk of celery. But switching mindsets, karpas can actually be very inspiring. These simple leafy vegetables, which are traditionally dipped in salt water, represent rebirth as they are spring vegetables. These simple earthy vegetables also represent hope and renewal. And by the way, you don’t have to limit yourself to salt water; they can also be immersed in herb oil or a vinaigrette.

Besides, by the time we get to that portion of the seder, we are so famished, that even a plain potato or bitter parsley and celery taste delicious! Wishing all my dear readers a chag same’ach and may this be the last year we have to dip karpas in salted water to remember the bitter times our ancestors had and that we continue to have today. May we soon all be able to feast together on the levyason as we celebrate the arrival of Moshiach.

