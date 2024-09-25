Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I am a phytophile (a plant lover). You would assume that I would adore the autumn season with its vibrant display of crimson, gold, russet, and bronze leaves gracing our normally gray concrete jungle.

I don’t.

I don’t like seeing the green leaves change colors because I know that this means they are dying. Due to the change of weather, plants form less chlorophyll and the carotenoids and anthocyanin that are present in the leaves are then unmasked, prompting the presence of yellow and orange carotenoids to overtake the leaf’s pigmentation. This summer, my Venus Flytrap has been most lush with flora green jaws luring in unsuspecting insects. To assure that next summer it will be just as flourishing, I learned that I have to force the plant into winter hibernation by placing it in a cold environment while limiting its access to light and water. These conditions will catalyze the plant to turn brown and essentially die.

But, in reality, it’s still alive, it’s just resting and storing strength for the spring season. It’s heartening to see the once virid foliage turn crackly and dull, but this is requisite needed for its overall survival. Humans are the same way. Sometimes we have to force ourselves to be dormant, to rest, and not produce anything, so we can regroup and come back to life better and stronger than before. So, next time I am just lounging on my couch seemingly doing nothing, I will remind myself that like the decaying Venus Flytrap on my window, I am busy storing up energy to tackle whatever flies (pun indented) in my direction next.

