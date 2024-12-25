Photo Credit: Jewish Press

As we light the Sabbath candles, we invite the Shechina into our home. While the candles melt, the spirit of Shabbos warms our hearts, and the trials and toil of the week disappear. The act of melting can be both a force for good and spiritual growth. On the other hand, a meltdown refers to a potentially dangerous situation, such as when a nuclear reactor begins to melt its fuel rods.

It is a metaphor for a world experiencing a severe meltdown of morals and rationality. A dangerous, combustible situation, spreading everywhere. Russia and Ukraine continue their endless combat, while Israel wages a war of survival following October 7. A total meltdown of humanity, amid the ascendance of evil.

Advertisement





Likewise, the escalation of antisemitism is an erupting meltdown of society, spreading its shadow worldwide, bringing renewed fear to the Jewish people. This disease must be addressed and dissolved lest it continues to fester and grow, Together, we must engage them and soften the hearts of these irrational haters.

In The Wizard of Oz, the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba, seeks to destroy Dorothy. But her dread of water, is her downfall. By dousing the witch with water, Dorothy frees herself, as the Witch melts away and the power of good dissolves the power of evil. So too, may the evil thoughts and actions of our enemy, soften and melt into an acceptance of peace and tranquility with Israel and an end to the senseless, cruel enmity of ages.

This is no small feat, but with courage and faith, but we will persevere. The power of good will eradicate the gales of darkness and illuminate the lights of freedom!

Share this article on WhatsApp: