The Torah places tremendous value on memory, making it a core part of our spiritual and national identity. The Shesh Zechiros – six fundamental remembrances – include Zachor es yom haShabbos lekadesho (remembering Shabbos), Zachor es asher asa lecha Amalek (remembering what Amalek did to us), and remembering the Exodus. Zachor is not passive recollection; it is an active effort to internalize what matters most.

I grew up sharing a home with my grandmother, a survivor of Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen, who made it her mission to educate thousands of students in Kentucky schools. To her, remembering the Holocaust wasn’t just about honoring the past – it was about protecting the future. She taught that memory must translate into action: standing against hatred and upholding our values with unwavering resolve. This message feels even more urgent after October 7, when we again saw the brutal reality of antisemitism. In the aftermath, Zachor is a call to action: to stand with Am Yisrael and ensure we are never complacent in the face of evil.

The Torah’s commandment to remember is about shaping the future. The Holocaust and October 7 teach us that the world can change in an instant – and that if we don’t take history seriously, it will repeat itself. But they also teach resilience: no matter what we endure, the Jewish people rise, rebuild, and strengthen our commitment to Torah, mitzvos, and each other. Memory is not just a responsibility – it is a sacred duty, ensuring that what we remember shapes how we live.

