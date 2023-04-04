Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Adults and youth are fascinated with the phenomenon of miracles. The subject is often featured in the media and it turns every sentient reader into an amateur philosopher. When events occur which defy the laws of science and reason, people seek explanations outside their usual frame of reference; they begin to entertain the possibility that a Supreme Being is behind these events.

This recognition, that miracles – of the past, or modern day miracles of the present – jump start this awareness of the Hand of the L-rd and His involvement in our lives. This is the first essential step towards commitment and religious observance.

Two more random thoughts about miracles: Everyone, religious or not, hopes for a miracle. And when times are trying, we even pray for one.

And finally, I read somewhere that a miracle drug is any drug that will do what its label says it will do.