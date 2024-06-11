Photo Credit: Jewish Press

As a school principal, the word “morah” resonates deeply with me, carrying a profound significance that goes beyond its literal translation as “teacher” in Hebrew. To me, a morah is not just an educator, but a pivotal figure in the lives of students – an inspirer, a guide, and a moral compass.

What we don’t always think about is that each and every one of us is actually a morah. Children watch everything that happens in the world around them. The mailman is a morah, the supermarket clerk is a morah, the doctor is a morah. YOU are a morah whether you signed up to be one or not. We are all teachers, teaching children middot, hakarat hatov, patience, kindness, and how to move through life with a positive attitude. Do you take this responsibility seriously enough? Are you acutely aware that more often than not, you are being watched? Looked up to?

Next time you are about to act, whether it be a kiddush or (chas v’shalom) a chillul Hashem, remember who you are, a morah.

Each day, as I watch our morot interact with students, I am reminded of the sacred responsibility we carry and the impact we can make. It’s a role I embrace with both humility and pride, striving always to be the kind of principal who is also, at heart, a morah.