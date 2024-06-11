Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Being a teacher is one of the toughest jobs out there. I know this because I did it. Well, I was a substitute teacher, which had to be a kaparah for something. If you don’t think being a teacher is tough, try to remember what life was like during the beginning of Covid when kids were home or doing Zoom school and we were all struggling.

I give a lot of credit to teachers for making it through the Covid era. They were not given a lot of time to figure out Zoom, but they did it pretty much instantly. That’s very impressive, considering the teachers I had growing up couldn’t even figure out how to use the TV on top of the cart when it was time to watch a movie. You knew it was going to be a great day since even though it was only a 90-minute movie, it was going to take 30 minutes just to figure out how to set it up.

Most schools have assistant teachers or co-teachers in every class. They didn’t have that in my day. You had 19 kids in a class and, yeah, some kids just didn’t learn math one year.