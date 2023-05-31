Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Having a name like David Cohen can be challenging in our community. When I attended YU, years ago, I’d often get mistaken for someone of the same name.

As I pivoted into my rabbinical career, I’d sometimes receive questions that were clearly “above my paygrade.” I quickly realized the query was intended for the venerable and much older decisor of Jewish law located in Brooklyn. I’m fond of remarking that I’m a kohen and have this small spiritual level that he doesn’t, albeit that he trumps me in all other spiritual realms. Alas, I reverted to using my middle initial M to differentiate myself from all the others.

A nazir, on the other hand, is a differentiated person. Whether good or bad, and Chazal have diverse opinions on the topic, the nazir is different. In truth, everyone is unique; we are each holy individuals at the core. Sometimes it requires some external maneuvering, such as growing hair out or abstaining from pleasure, to tap into the sanctity deep within us.

Rav Kook, zt”l, a person of incredible sanctity and separation, had a prized student whose name was also Rav David Cohen but was known to most as the “Nazir of Yerushalayim” or simply the Nazir. When I struggled with my name over many years, I yearned for a differentiation tactic. I guess in some way I wanted some nezirus in my life. A way to identify my core sanctity different from others. We all should be searching for that identity, no matter our name or practices. The irony that another of my namesakes was the quintessential nazir just reinforces this concept for me.