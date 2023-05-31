Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The definition of the word nazir is often given as “monk” or “hermit,” but neither of these are true depictions of what a biblical nazir was. Basically, a person takes upon themselves abstinence from grape products, from hair cutting and from contact with the dead thus raising him/herself up to a higher spiritual level. Why would a person do this?

The commentators explain the juxtaposition of two concepts – that of a nazir and that of a sotah (a wayward wife) – based on the phrase in Tehillim “Sur mei’ra, v’aseh tov”: Turn from evil and do good. In the Torah, sotah comes first. If one was a witness to the trials of a sotah, as an antidote to this seemingly base behavior, one would want to take upon themselves more positive actions. In the Talmud, the laws of a nazir come before the laws of a sotah which alludes to preventative measure – if you do good, you won’t succumb to evil impulses.

Either way, it is the conclusion of the pasuk in Tehillim that we should keep in mind: Bakeish shalom v’radfayhu…seek and pursue peace. By raising ourselves up to a higher spiritual level, we not only protect ourselves from temptations, but we should do so in a manner that fosters shalom, whether it is between husband and wife, between neighbors and friends, between the nations of the world or finding inner peace. Peace be with you!