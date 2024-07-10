Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Should we be playful right now? Is it okay to let go, be silly, and carefree? Over the last nine months, I don’t remember the last carefree day we’ve had. Our precious brothers and sisters are still held hostage, our college students are surrounded and bombarded by vile and violent antisemitism on campus, and our communities are looking over their collective shoulders. So how can we let go and be playful?

Anyone who has been involved in chinuch, either as an educator or a parent, knows that adding playfulness, whimsy, and fun are the secret, critical ingredients to a love of learning. This is why experiential and informal education have come to the Jewish forefront – they allow for more creativity and outside-the-box programs to inspire a love of Judaism and Torah values. Is it any wonder that the Pesach seder, an experiential exercise in recalling resistance, survival, and Jewish continuity, is focused on keeping the children around the table engaged and involved?

Perhaps that’s the answer. To be carefree during a time when so many are in pain feels careless. But it’s imperative to infuse joy into our lives intentionally, for the sake of our children, for the sake of inspiring a love of Judaism, and for the sake of Jewish continuity.

