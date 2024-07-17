Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Regret, a bittersweet emotion that lingers after missed opportunities or choices gone awry. While it can be a burden, dwelling on the “what ifs” can paralyze us. Here’s how to distinguish healthy regret from its unhealthy counterpart.

Healthy regret arises from a conscious evaluation of a past misstep. It compels us to learn and grow. We acknowledge our accountability, forgive ourselves, and use the experience to navigate future choices with greater wisdom.

Unhealthy regret, however, is a ruminative monster. It fixates on the past, fueling negativity and self-blame. It traps us in a cycle of emotional turmoil, hindering our ability to move forward.

So, how do we harness the power of healthy regret? Acknowledge your feelings, analyze the situation, and identify what you can learn. Forgive yourself, and channel your energy into positive action. Remember, the future is unwritten.

“Regret needn’t be a life sentence. It can be a start.”

Let regret be your guide, not your jailor.

