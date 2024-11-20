Photo Credit: Jewish Press

When I initially learned the story of Rivka falling off her camel upon seeing Yitzchak for the first time, I felt badly for her. How embarrassing to start your relationship that way, and then have it recorded and repeated for all time!

I was relieved to study the parsha further as an adult and have the opportunity to re-explore what may have actually occurred to/with Rivka.

The text uses the word “vatipol” to describe what happened to Rivka/what she did when she saw Yitzchak. There are several possibilities, some voluntary and some involuntary, including:

She lowered herself off the camel, to show respect; she lowered her head, not her entire body, again out of respect; she fell out of fear; she fell out of romantic shock (like the contemporary phrase “she fell for him”).

This re-evaluation casts Rivka, and a defining moment of her life, in an entirely different way.

Can we do that for each other – reevaluate moments we used to see in one way in a new light?

