Sand, water and walking on the boardwalk are more than just “fun;” they are healing.

G-d promised Abraham that his children would be like “the sand on the seashore” and plentiful like the stars (Gen. 22:17).

Try to pick up dry sand and you’ll see you can’t hold onto it without it falling through your fingers. The Jewish people have a collective mission. Each grain of sand contributes value in restoring the world according to the Divine will. Together these grains of sand form a border against the ocean to safeguard the dry land and enable life to exist.

Each granule of sand is light and airy and with the slightest blow of the wind will scatter away. What is needed is a type of “glue” to ground and stick it to the others. Water acts like glue, enabling it to unite with the other granules thereby giving it weight and strength. Water is symbolic to Torah as this is the true glue that unites the Jewish people. Individual grains of sand are tough to grab, but a pile mixed with drops of water are held together to stay.

We may often wonder, “why do I matter” in the scheme of things. But our personal efforts are what provides each grain of sand to exist and be added to the eternal pile of strength. We each count and our presence is significant and blessed.

When we are in achdut and unite, no one can plow through us.

