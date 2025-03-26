Photo Credit: Jewish Press

We always assume there are 12 tribes or 12 shevatim. But, let’s do a review. You actually have 13 tribes as Menashe and Ephraim replace Joseph. Joseph gets a double share as he is considered the oldest of Rachel’s kids. He is Rachel’s bachor and as he was Yaakov’s favorite he gets two portions: Menashe and Ephraim.

This gives us a total of 13 tribes. Reuven, Shimon, Levi, Yehudah, Dan, Naftali, Gad, Asher, Yissachar, Zevulun, Binyamin, Menashe and Ephraim. Now we know that there were 10 tribes who were exiled first. This left us with Yehudah, Binyamin and Levi. The other 10 tribes will come back when Moshiach comes. So right now, everyone is part of either Yehudah, Binyamin or Levi. If you are a Kohen or Levi then you are from the tribe of Levi. The rest of us are in the other two tribes.

The picture will become clearer when Moshiach comes. In the meantime, let’s daven and pray for an easier time and a redemption of mercy for the people of Israel!

